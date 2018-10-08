Police officer convicted of manslaughter

A Police officer charged with murder of a girl in Mpeketoni, Lamu county, in 2015 has been convicted for manslaughter.

The court ruled that Salim Ahmed was not guilty of murder as charged, saying he had no premeditated intention to kill Margaret Njeri on January 17, 2015.

In a judgment delivered in Malindi by Justice Weldon Korir on behalf of Justice Said Chitembwe who has since been moved to Marsabit, the court said prosecution evidence did not establish any malice on the side of the accused. Court will deliver Ahmed’s sentence on October 22.