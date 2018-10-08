NATIONALNEWS

Embrace technology to bridge medics shortage, expert urges

People Daily October 8, 2018
Megascope general manager Renne Lupalo (right) at the Kiambu Level Five Hospital explains to Parliamentary Health Committee how CT Scan machine works. photo: COURTESY

Kenya’s delivery of Universal Health Care (UHC) might be a pipe dream if the current  shortage of specialised healthcare workers is not addressed, an expert has warned.

Even with the rise in cancer cases in the country, there are only nine experts in radiotherapy/oncology and 128 in radiology.

Stakeholders in the health sector have called for the use of technology and  modern equipment to bridge the gap.

Speaking during an interview with People Daily, Megascope Healthcare general manager Renne Lupalo says  Remote Radiologist Practice or Tele-radiology is the way to go to save Kenyans millions of shillings and time spent seeking treatment abroad.

Teleradiology refers to the practice of a radiologist interpreting medical images while not physically present in the location where the images are generated. “Teleradiology improves patient care by allowing radiologists to provide their expertise without being at the patient’s location,” he said.

He said the introduction and ongoing installation of the state-of-the-art CT scan machine/ Remote Radiologist Practice will reduce cases of medical tourism from Kenya to India.

Approximately 10,000 Kenyans travel abroad every year in search of treatment and end up spending at least Sh10 billion in the same period, Health ministry’s data shows.

