Expect smooth vote in Migori, IEBC assures

George Odiwuor, Tom Rachuonyo and Baraka Karama

Migori residents are today set to elect a new senator following the death of Ben Oluoch Okello who served for less than one year.

Yesterday, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Abdi Guliye and Nyanza Regional police commander Leonard Katana held a security meeting in the morning before confirming the distribution of election materials to polling centres.

Smooth process

The team oversaw the distribution at Maranatha Hall, the Suna West constituency tallying centre and preparations at Migori TTC, the county tallying centres all within Migori town.

“We are assured of the voting process to run smoothly on Monday, all poll materials and officials have finalised preparations with distribution starting on Sunday with the farthest and remote wards and polling centres,” said Guliye.

He said IEBC officials ensured all materials were sealed and coded properly with agents of the six candidates expected to re-confirm them at polling centres on Monday.

“Migori residents should come out in large numbers and choose their candidate. Our security is assured as all presiding officers have been paired with two security officers each, we expected a peaceful exercise,” he added.

Katana said the campaigns have been peaceful with “minimum incidences which were contained,” and called for peaceful voting.

“After voting, all voters should leave polling centres and wait for results at home. We warn those who would wish to hire youths to cause chaos that we are on high alert,” he said.

Five candidates have showed interest in the seat. They include Ochillo Ayacko (ODM), Eddy Oketch (FPK), Ogola Dickson (independent candidate), Joband Peter (Green Congress Party) and Samuel Otieno (Independent).

Even as all the candidates expressed optimism of winning, some accused their opponents of planning to cause violence during and after the voting exercise.

Ayacko accused some of his opponents of planning to cause violence on Monday.

But county police boss Joseph Nthenge assured voters there is enough security personnel on the ground to contain violence.

County IEBC Returning Officer Ruth Kulundu said candidates will be disqualified if their supporters engage in violence.