Mutua waives fees for polytechnic

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has waived fees in all polytechnics in a bid to boost technical skills uptake in the county.

Speaking during a press conference at his Machakos office, Mutua said the country is facing an acute shortage of technical professionals and a shift to technical training would help slay the dragon of joblessness in the country.

He said that it is only through youth empowerment that the country can achieve meaningful development of its citizenry. “My government has sourced funds from the World Bank and other partners and has also committed itself to provide free day polytechnic education,” said Mutua.

The governor encouraged Machakos youth – both men and women— to register and study at all the 39 polytechnics. “We are in the process of opening additional ones in Muthwani, Muthesya, Kangundo West and at Mwala-Makutano Ward,” he said.

He said his government is in the process of releasing Sh80 million bursaries to the secondary school students. He said each of the 40 wards will receive Sh2 million which will support bright students from humble backgrounds.

“Secondary school bursaries for the year is Sh2 million per ward and the money is intact at the Central Bank of Kenya. The process for term-based disbursements has already started with the identification of beneficiaries by ward committees,” he added.

The county government has so far disbursed Sh50 million for higher education scholarship that targets all scholars from the county. Mutua called on the youth to take advantage of the recently advertised government tenders, saying that both youth and people living with disabilities will be given priority.