Knut must drop threats, chest thumping

In the past year, the education sector has enjoyed relative calm compared to the last few years when teachers’ strikes were the order of the day, especially just a few months to national examinations.

But the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has threatened to rock the boat, barely a month before the primary and secondary national exams kick off.

Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion at the weekend threatened to rally teachers for a countrywide strike if the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) fails to drop “punitive policies”.

The strike threat does not augur well for Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam candidates.

And coming on the International Teachers Day, it is sad that instead of Sossion seizing the moment to celebrate tutors and take stock of the strides the teaching fraternity has made, he chose to threaten to paralyse national exams.

Knut has simply failed to wean itself of the petulant means of settling issues by resorting to strike threats whenever things don’t go their way.

Why not sit with TSC to iron out issues of concern?

Since last Monday, Knut officials have been meeting with TSC representatives to discuss issues touching on teachers’ performance appraisals, delocalisation of teachers, promotion and the 2017-2021 collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

Media reports indicate the talks collapsed because TSC insisted the said matters were anchored on the CBA, hence no need for renegotiation since the issues are well protected in law and the teachers’ code of ethics.

But Knut insisted the talks didn’t collapse, saying it gave TSC two more weeks to rethink its position otherwise they would instruct their members on the next course of action if the next meeting will not yield expected results.

Sossion remarks that TSC should handle the sticking issues carefully because national exams are around the corner reek of blackmail and insincerity on the part of Knut.

Previously, whenever TSC failed to honour the teachers’ salary demands based on agreements, Knut would go to court seeking legal redress and protection before issuing a strike notice. Why is the union now threatening to call for a strike before exhausting other alternatives of solving the dispute?

The union is opposed to performance appraisal. But it cannot have its cake and eat it. Knut cannot demand for better pay and promotion of teachers but bar the employer from assessing the proficiency of the employees. In most, if not all, organisations promotion is largely pegged on individual performance and not the number of certificates one has added onto their portfolio.

But if indeed the teachers have gone back to school and raised their proficiency through acquisition of more knowledge and certification, why can’t they translate the same in class by improving the learning outcomes of learners? Why is it that Knut doesn’t want teachers to be appraised?

The union should stop chest-thumping and stop picking unnecessary battles and instead work towards making teaching a reputable profession.

-—[email protected]