Save Kenyans from doctors’ negligence

Medical malpractice in Kenya is out of control. The latest tragedy in this sordid story is the heartrending case of the child who was so badly mishandled by two doctors that he is now brain dead.

Two years ago, Micheal Ombuoro took his son, Micheal Ochieng, to be fitted with braces to straighten out his teeth. Dentist Sunil Vinayak and anesthetist Geoffrey Muiruri performed the procedure. Hours later, with the now increasingly concerned parent being assured that “everything” was going well, it emerged that 11-year-old Ochieng had suffered a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to intensive care and suffered permanent brain damage.

The professional regulator, Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB), found the two doctors guilty of malpractice, and “suspended them for six months. For crying out loud, a child is brain dead because of one of the most insidious cases of medical malpractice and the professional body can only suspend the offending doctors for six months? No, that body needs to hang its head in shame!

Worse, the board apparently found nothing to concern them that Muiruri has been found guilty of malpractice before for causing the death of satirist Wahome Mutahi 15 years ago.

From all indicators, cases of medical malpractices in Kenya are rising steeply, largely driven by impunity. Little or nothing happens to offending doctors and hospitals. And they still get to keep their money, or get paid for their malpractices, making many doctors angels of death!

Surprisingly, the professional body merely gives the offending parties a slap on the wrist as in the case of Vinayak and Muiruri, who will probably be back in full operation in six months, after what is essentially a short holiday. Could it be because the body is full of doctors?

Nothing has brought this crisis home more forcefully than the current cancer epidemic in Kenya, which has brought out the worst in many doctors and hospitals. It is a race to attend to and treat as many patients as possible to expropriate as much money as one can from desperate Kenyans willing to do anything to avert, or push back, what is a veritable death sentence. The charges these doctors and hospitals are charging patients for consultations and treatments is a scandal that can only happen in this country.

To Health Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki, all is apparently kosher. Indeed, no minister for health has ever spoken out against medical malpractice in Kenya. Could it be because the ministry is fully run by doctors?

Kariuki, it should not be lost to you that these suffering Kenyans are the reason for the docket you occupy. The doctor is the midwife of the services you oversee. It is high time the government brought this buccaneering to a halt.

It will require drastic action and huge political will to bring change and this is the right time when the country has embarked on a painful journey of cleaning up the rot that has been stopping Kenya from achieving her full potential. The war against corruption, fraud and counterfeits must be extended to weed out rogue and incompetent doctors.

The government must set up a statutory independent tribunal where Kenyans can walk in and make complaints against medical malpractice. The current arrangements are not only hostile to Kenyans, but have failed them completely. This body should work along the lines of the Advocates Complaints Commissions, easily accessible to all.

This medical tribunal should be given judicial powers to impose penalties, including fines against doctors found guilty, and order compensation to affected patients. No amount of money can be equated to loss and trauma the parents of young Ochieng have endured but if those doctors were struck off from the roll, and the family compensated, then we can say justice has been served.

Lastly, doctors and hospitals must take out insurance to be used to compensate victims of their malpractice.

The writer can be reached at —[email protected]