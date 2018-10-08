Oil should be a blessing to Turkana residents

Davis Osoro

On June 27, communities at Kalemngorok along the Lokichar-Kapenguria highway blocked the road, effectively halting oil trucks transporting crude oil from the fields in Turkana to Mombasa. Their main grievance was rising insecurity in the area.

The President had earlier, during the flagging of the oil trucks, issued a shoot-to-kill order on armed bandits who have terrorised communities along the Turkana-Pokot border. Several hours after this order, three police reservists were killed by bandits and several herds of cattle stolen. This was followed by more bandit attacks in neighbouring areas.

This wave of insecurity angered communities and they questioned the government’s commitment to fight insecurity in the area. Insecurity is not new in Turkana and the neighbouring counties of West Pokot, Baringo and Samburu but there is a critical need to re-look into security and other key issues in relation to commercial oil development. It also begs for a more critical look on this historically marginalised region that has several oil exploration fields.

In addition to raising security concerns, the community also cited unfulfilled promises of jobs and tenders in the oil project. These demands are not new in Turkana but have resurfaced, in part, because of the Early Oil Pilot Scheme. Community protests highlight the various livelihood challenges that they have endured for many years. These are communities whose livestock die en masse during droughts with limited government help.

Therefore, the oil presents potential opportunities that they could tap into to improve their economic situation. Ironically, the oil contract between Tullow Oil and the government has not been made public, therefore, there is uncertainty on what was agreed as company obligations.

How about disclosing this contract to the communities?

As poverty and banditry rages, the communities have a right to agitate for greater economic participation and a secure environment. The other element that seems to have been given inadequate attention is provision of water for the perennially drought-hit county. With a predominantly pastoralist lifestyle, residents of Turkana would like to see more water points so that the women — who are the systematic takers of this chore — do not have to walk long distances to collect water.

On insecurity, the government should be more adept in addressing root causes by being proactive rather than reactive and this could also include a policy backing. Additionally, other key actors such as local politicians, elders and the Catholic Church — a dominant actor in the region — should be co-opted into a singular effort of solving the banditry and inter-clan conflict. To maintain good relations, Tullow Oil needs to fulfil commitments made to communities and respect their opinion.

Civil society organisations also play a crucial role of sustaining awareness to communities and monitoring the conduct of the oil company and the government and should devise new ways of strengthening the voice of communities.

As we move closer to full scale oil production we still have adequate time to put in place the right environment for Turkana people such that the elderly woman walking past an oil well-pad in Turkana with her herd of goats will be smiling.

The writer is an extractive industries strategist at Oxfam Kenya.