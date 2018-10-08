MCA Chonjo hidden treasure goes missing

MCA Gwinso

While my life as a Ward Rep is full of ups and downs, MCA Chonjo’s is packed with downs and downs. Of late, my close friend and colleague has had more than his fair share of trouble.

I will not mention his recent tribulation in which the First Lady of his ward – for reasons I still don’t know stormed the County Assembly. It took my finest persuasion skills to make her leave her husband in peace.

This was not before she issued a threat, in not so low a voice, to spill the beans about “money hidden in a mattress in their house”. But that is a story for another day.

So when MCA Chonjo the other day called to say he wanted to see me urgently, I knew trouble had visited him once more.

“Please Bwana Gwinso, you know it is only you and Matayo that I trust. Ni kubaya.” The three of us met in an undisclosed location. Chonjo looked extremely bothered.

“What will I do with all that cash in the house?” he asked almost in a whisper although there was no one else in the vicinity. “I can’t bank it, and Madam is raising hell about it. I can’t afford to lose all that money.” I could see a hint of tears in his eyes. This was not the time to ask how much money it was, or where he had got it from. It was obvious that it was not small change, and that he had obtained it in ways that would interest the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

“Only that? I thought you had a big problem! Where is the money?” asked Matayo.“I have buried it somewhere in my small garden behind the house,” Chonjo breathed. “Relax,” said Matayo with reassuring coolness. “We must get a way of investing that money without raising eye lashes.”

“How?” we both asked.

“Simple. Lend it to our colleagues. No MCA is allergic to loans, tena interest free. In that way, you will have given out the quid and you will be sure of getting it back.” I did not understand how this was to happen, but trust MCA Matayo to come up with more than hare-brained solutions. He explained his plan: Raise an issue divisive and emotive enough to cause a fight in the County Assembly. Then Chonjo would suggest a bonding retreat to reconcile us. Of course the Speaker would turn down the request, citing austerity measures. At this point, MCA Chonjo would then benevolently offer to advance money to each MCA for the retreat, which they would repay at their own convenience.

“Give each member per diem and transport in cash– it really does not matter whether they go or not. They will have kept your money for you,” said Matayo. The frown on MCA Chonjo’s face gave way to a broad smile. “And what is the divisive and emotive issue to be raised?” I inquired. “The referendum,” retorted Matayo.

We agreed that he would raise the issue and emphasise the need for us to take a common stand as a County Assembly, but I would ‘bitterly oppose’ him. Then everything would fall in place.

As surely as an official trip attracts per diem, the plan worked. The stage-managed debate was so hot that for a moment, I regretted having been involved in starting it. In one instance, the Speaker had to duck to escape a shoe hurled at him.

How MCA Chonjo managed to arrest the attention of the members amidst this pandemonium is still a mystery. At the end of the session, it was agreed that each MCA was to collect the cash from Chonjo’s office the following day. After that, we would then decide when and where to hold the bonding retreat. Shouts of “Chonjo for governor 2022!” rent the air as we dispersed.

Early morning the next day, I received a call from an unfamiliar number. “Hello.. is that Bwana Gwinso?…This is Mrs Chonjo. Please come over to our house, there is an emergency.” I responded to the distress call with speed. On arrival, I found a scruffy looking MCA Chonjo seated under a tree in his compound. He was bare-footed, in a pair of shorts and a muddy T-shirt. When I addressed him, all he could say was, “It is all gone… It is all gone.” I turned to the First Lady for an explanation.

“I don’t know. He just woke up and said he wanted to exercise. He took a jembe and went to the garden. After a while, he came back and just sat there.”

We quickly made arrangements and took my friend to the hospital. Tunahitaji maombi.