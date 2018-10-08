Tone down on 2022 politics, Muturi tells leaders

Clement Kamau and Bonface Musangi

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi yesterday urged leaders to tone down on the 2022 election politics.

He said politicking was shifting focus from national development agenda.

Speaking at ACK All Saints Church, Muchatha Parish in Kiambaa, Kiambu county, during a funds drive towards the completion of a multipurpose complex, Muturi said leaders should be sensitising their constituents on the fine details of the government’s Big Four agenda instead of politicking.

“It’s only one year after the last General Election and one might think we are headed for another election in December,’ he said.

The Speaker regretted that politicians were busy engaging in name-calling at the expense of matters that affect Kenyans.

“Leaders must respect each other and remain loyal to Chapter Six of the Constitution,” he said.

Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange echoed Muturi’s sentiments and faulted the raging referendum debate, terming it premature. He said the country was not in a financial position to conduct a referendum, just a year after 2017 elections that saw the presidential poll repeated.

Massive potential

“A referendum will cost more than Sh20 billion—money that can be used to construct roads, buy medicine or cater for other pressing needs,” said the MP.

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu said leaders from across the political divide must embrace the Big Four agenda, which he said has a massive potential of transforming lives of Kenyans.

On Friday Muturi reiterated Parliament’s commitment to creating a conducive regulatory environment to position Kenya as an investment destination, especially through public-private partnership.

Speaking during the Speaker’s Round Table Dialogue with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) in Diani Kwale county, he said the private sector is a critical engine of growth of any country.