New curriculum on course, says KICD

Claims that the curriculum reform agenda has been shelved are false and misleading, Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has said.

KICD director Dr Julius Jwan said the curriculum’s implementation was within the globally-acceptable standards and urged all stakeholders to ignore claims the process had stalled.

He said an internal audit report prepared by the multisectoral National Steering Committee on curriculum reforms showed satisfaction with the process so far.

The committee, which brought together stakeholders from education sector and chaired by Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed, said the reforms were on course in transforming the sector.

“It was an honest feedback and just like any report, challenges have been highlighted, which in our case are being addressed to guarantee a smooth rollout of the new curriculum next year,” said Jwan.

The Education ministry is also putting in place measures to ensure preparedness among teachers.

Currently, Training ministry has been familiarising the lower classes teachers with the curriculum.

“The new curriculum will be implemented in phases and, therefore, teachers will be trained progressively,” Jwan added.

He said the ongoing external evaluation of the curriculum is a mandatory and necessary check to ensure the syllabus is competent.

“ We cannot only rely on an internal evaluation. We need a another eye to generate comparative findings on our state of preparedness for a full roll-out,” said the KICD boss.

The new curriculum has been touted as the ultimate solution to the limitations identified in the current 8-4-4 system on grounds that it is skilled-based.