Prepare for exams and stop sideshows, Kuppet tells Knec

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has urged examinations council to ensure the forthcoming tests are credible and “stop sideshows” that scare candidates.

Union chairman Omboko Milemba dismissed Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) chairman George Magoha’s claims of a ploy by some teachers to abet cheating, saying such pronouncements only worked to stir tension among candidates.

Speaking during Kuppet’s Kericho branch annual general meeting on Saturday, Milemba termed the council’s allegations as false and not backed by any evidence.

“We want to know how Knec is preparing to administer exams to displaced candidates in Narok and other places, not sideshows that do not hold water,” said the Kuppet boss.

Bomet Central MP Ronald Tanui attended the meeting that brought together union members from several branches in the region.

Milemba’s remarks follows Knec’s claims that some headteachers in over 30 schools were collecting cash from parents on the pretext they could procure exam leakage for their children.