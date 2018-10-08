Sossion issues strike notice over ‘punitive policies’

Yusuf Masibo

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has threatened to call for a nationwide strike among its members in 10 days if the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) does not act on its demands.

Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion said they would paralyse the forthcoming national examinations should TSC fail to eradicate “punitive policies that are hurting the education sector”.

Speaking at Amagoro Primary School in Teso North during celebrations to mark World Teachers Day on Friday, Sossion asked the teachers employer to address issues touching on teachers transfer (delocalisation), promotions and recruitment.

He also clarified that Knut officials did not walk out during last week’s consultative meeting with TSC in Naivasha, saying it aborted after the commission requested for more time.

Sossion said TSC has 10 days to convene another meeting and address sticky matters, failure to which teachers will down their tools.

“We wanted to iron out these issues on Thursday last week in Naivasha, but the TSC officials run away from the meeting,” he said.

Knut and TSC have in the recent past fell out over several matters. Last week, the commission declined the union’s demands to revoke transfers for 85 teachers who are Knut officials. The union argued that the transfers had adversely affected its operations at the branch level.

But TSC boss Nancy Macharia, in a statement, said all teachers are bound by the code of regulations for teachers, which has provisions on transfers of teachers.

The commission has also in the past took issue with the union’s move to tell teachers to fill in performance appraisal forms. It warned teachers of dire consequences.

But Sossion said TSC was taking teachers for a ride.

‘’This time round we are not going to backtrack. We have given them 10 days to put their house in order before we paralalyse exams which kick off in two weeks time,”he warned.

Sossion said it was only the teachers employer who will avert the looming strike and warned those who had been appointed to invigilate this year’s national exams not to report to their stations if the strike will be called.

