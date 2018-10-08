Vihiga contractors want county to pay Sh372 million

Contractors and suppliers in Vihiga County have launched a petition in the County Assembly to compel Vihiga county government to pay them their money amounting to Sh372 million.

Led by chairman Billy Nyonje, the contractors handed their petition to the Assembly clerk, Ambaka Kilinga who later tabled it for discussion.

Nyonje yesterday said the contractors decided to launch their petition after expiry of time the county agreed to pay them.

He said the county agreed to pay the contractors in August or early September, the promise that they have not honoured.

Last month, there was drama when contractors stormed the office of Governor Wilbur Ottichilo demanding their money. The charged contractors who were calmed down by anti-riot police camped at the governor’s office. Ottichilo later addressed the contractors who asked him to speed up their payment.

“We are here to be told when a you going to pay us. We will only leave after telling us when you will pay us,” the fuming contractors told Ottichilo.

– ENOCK AMUKHALE