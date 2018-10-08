Ferry agency dismisses forged crossing tickets claim

Sophie Njoka

Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) has refuted existence of fake crossing receipts allegedly issued to motorists.

The denial follows reports attributed to a section of users that some staff members use the fake receipts to siphon money from the agency.

Social media has been awash with photos of the alleged fake receipts with some motorists claiming existence of a cartel stealing from taxpayers using the automated receipts.

One of the motorists, Tat Otieno, claimed that on September 28, he paid Sh120 and was issued with an alleged fake ticket by one of the KFS agents.

“Kenya will never cease to amaze. Today, I bought a Kenya ferry ticket sold not at the toll booth but by their agents who take it upon themselves to sell tickets off the booths while pretending to ease traffic jam,” he said.

Otieno claimed that he got curious and on scanning the bar code and the Quick Response (QR), the ticket failed to produce details.

“Fake tickets I presume and I am made to understand they are printed at Mwembe Tayari,” he added.

Some motorists have also claimed that since the fake tickets were exposed, the “jam at the crossing channel have resumed”.

“Since this was put in the spotlight, the never-ending jam has resumed at KFS. Has anyone else noticed? another ferry user, Joan Wambui posed.

However, KFS Managing director Bakari Gowa dismissed the claims, saying all tickets being sold at the Likoni channel toll booths are genuine.

“We usually carry out random spot check on small cars issued with such tickets, to ascertain the authenticity of the receipts being issued at the channel,” he said.

However, he said investigations to establish the truth behind the fake ticket sales had commenced.

“I have already kicked off investigations to ascertain if the tickets are genuine, if they are not, we will know who is circulating them,” said Gowa.

Principal finance officer, Robert King’ara said the KFS QR and Bar Code are not registered like others in the market and therefore they only be verified internally by the agency.

Ferry services at Likoni Mombasa started in 1937. The ferries have remained the one and only link to the south coast. The operations are situated on the gateway to the port of Mombasa. The link is important not only to the local users but to those heading to Tanzania and beyond.

The ferries at Likoni were initially ran by Kenya Bus Services Ltd, on a franchise arrangement with the Municipal Council of Mombasa. It was not until 1957 that the era of modern ferries surfaced.