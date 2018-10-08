US sanctions on Iran set to hit tea farmers

Murimi Mutiga and Bridget Ondu

Stakeholders in the tea industry have raised concern that exports to Iran could be affected by renewed sanctions by US. They say Iran is one of the major tea buyers from Kenya and there is a potential risk of failing to get payment for their export.

East Africa Tea Trade Association (EATTA) Managing director Edward Mudibo said many banks fear transacting business with Iran after President Donald Trump’s administration, blacklisted the Middle East nation, thus making it difficult for exporters to get their payment.

“Trump’s regime seems to be firm that the sanctions should continue. The problem is not even getting tea into Iran, the issue is how do you get your payment once you have exported,” he said.

The United States has reimposed economic sanctions that were lifted after the Iran nuclear agreement negotiated in 2015 during President Barack Obama’s administration.

Trump withdrew from the pact in May, calling it inadequate and claiming it would not prevent Iran from manufacturing nukes.

“We need to get other innovative ways to trade with Iran, we are looking at the tea as a food item therefore it might not fall under the regime of restricted commodity. If we can get tea to Iran can we may be get bitumen and thus we trade by barter, but Central Bank can guide us on this,” said Mudibo. Speaking at the Tea Industry National Stakeholders Forum organised by Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA)-Tea Directorate in Mombasa, he said Kenya is running a big risk by over-relying on five traditional market for the country.

Five countries, Pakistan, Egypt, Sudan, United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates account for 78 per cent of tea export from Kenya but there are other small buyers from 60 countries. Pakistan is the biggest buyer of Kenyan tea and accounts for 39 per cent of the export.

“This is big risk we are running. If there is any issue and Pakistan fails to get Kenyan tea, what happens. We need to diversify,” Mudibo said.

He said this calls for aggressive marketing and diversification so as to expand the market and avoid the risk of losing market. Kenya has been ranked the world’s largest tea exporter and the third tea producer after China and India.

Meanwhile, EATTA and Kenya Railways Corporation are negotiating a deal that could see all tea transported to Mombasa for export through the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

The two bodies could finalise the deal by the end of November. That would imply all the tea from factories would have to be transported by road to the SGR marshaling yard at the Inland Container Depot before it is moved to the Port of Mombasa via SGR. “We are negotiating and this will culminate in signing of a pact to ensure the tea istransported on SGR from Nairobi,” said Mudibo.