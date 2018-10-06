English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

STOP THE POLITICS: Pres. Kenyatta tells leaders to stop early 2022 campaigns

K24 Tv October 6, 2018
2,479 Less than a minute
President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing the public/photo.courtesy

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked politicians to tone down their political bickering and put a break on early campaigns for the 2022 succession telling them to focus on development.


In a veiled attack on his deputy and opposition leaders , the president said that no political party can take credit for  development  and called for collaborative efforts in serving the people.

The president expressed displeasure with the continued  debate about the 2022 elections while at the  Uhuru market in Makadara constituency, Nairobi where he presided over  the monthly clean -up  organized by the Nairobi county government.

