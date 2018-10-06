STOP THE POLITICS: Pres. Kenyatta tells leaders to stop early 2022 campaigns

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked politicians to tone down their political bickering and put a break on early campaigns for the 2022 succession telling them to focus on development.



In a veiled attack on his deputy and opposition leaders , the president said that no political party can take credit for development and called for collaborative efforts in serving the people.

The president expressed displeasure with the continued debate about the 2022 elections while at the Uhuru market in Makadara constituency, Nairobi where he presided over the monthly clean -up organized by the Nairobi county government.