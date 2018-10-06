English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

MURANG'A WATER WARS: Pres. Kenyatta calls for a cessation of debate.

October 6, 2018
President Kenyatta has moved to stop the raging war over the management of water resources with a stern warning to leaders to politicizing the resource.

Speaking for the first time over the water wars pitting Murang’a and Nairobi counties, the president said water is a God given natural resource and nobody can lay claim over its control.

The government fears that the current dispute over water in Murang’a could trigger  off spiral demands in other counties which play host to natural resources leading to anarchy.

