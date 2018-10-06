IG Joseph Boinet sensitizes officers in Turkana on new Reforms

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinet on friday toured Turkana county in a bid to support the ongoing police reforms.

Boinnet held a meeting at Lodwar Youth Polytechnic where he addressed senior police officers and their juniors on how the government plans to change the face of the police service.

The Inspector General assured the officers that house allowances was still a priority in order to promote community policing and mutual relationship between the public and the police.

He further assured of the government’s commitment to reforms saying there will be one command between the administration and regular police.

