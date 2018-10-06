English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

IG Joseph Boinet sensitizes officers in Turkana on new Reforms

K24 Tv October 6, 2018
2,507 Less than a minute
Photo of Inspector general of police joseph boinett
Inspector general of police joseph boinett

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinet on friday toured Turkana county in a bid to support the ongoing police reforms.

Boinnet held a meeting at Lodwar Youth Polytechnic where he addressed senior police officers and their juniors on how the government plans to change the face of the police service.

The Inspector General assured the officers that house allowances was still a priority in order to  promote community policing and mutual relationship between the public and the police.

He further assured of the government’s commitment to reforms saying there will be one command between the administration and regular police.

https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=gxYijT9woEc

Show More

Related Articles

October 6, 2018
2,505

President Kenyatta calls for an end to early campaigns

October 6, 2018
2,720

Dola convicted of manslaughter in journalist’s death

October 6, 2018
2,732

Melania visits park, children’s home in Nairobi trip

October 5, 2018
2,747

FLOTUS IN KENYA: U.S First Lady Melania Trump concludes two day visit to Kenya