MEDICAL NEGLIGENCE?: Patient forcefully discharged from Hospital

A family in Nairobi’s Kileleshwa area is crying for justice after their ailing daughter was forcefully ejected from the Aga Khan hospital where she has been admitted for the last six years.

Officials from the hospital accompanied by two police officers are said to have picked-up the patient and dropped her at her mother’s house in full hospital gear without discharge documents.

The hospital however claims that the patient was discharged 6 years ago and has been living at the facility illegally after accumulating a bill of 49 Million shillings.