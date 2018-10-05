English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

RAILA’S BACKTRACKS: ODM leader retracts statement on referendum push

K24 Tv October 5, 2018
ODM leader Raila Odinga has today retracted  his statement saying a referendum to amend the 2010  constitution was a must  insisting it was the position of the ODM party and not a general consensus.

Odinga who spoke in Migori during campaigns for ODM Senatorial candidate Ochilo Ayacko said the statement made at a rally on Thursday should not be misconstrued with the work of the building bridges team.

 

