RAILA’S BACKTRACKS: ODM leader retracts statement on referendum push
ODM leader Raila Odinga has today retracted his statement saying a referendum to amend the 2010 constitution was a must insisting it was the position of the ODM party and not a general consensus.
Odinga who spoke in Migori during campaigns for ODM Senatorial candidate Ochilo Ayacko said the statement made at a rally on Thursday should not be misconstrued with the work of the building bridges team.