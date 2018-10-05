NAILING MONICA’S KILLERS: Detectives say they have a water tight case against ‘Jowie’

Homicide detectives are tonight putting final touches on their evidence ahead of Monday’s commencement of businesswoman Monica Kimani’s murder case.

Detectives probing the killing say they have now established a watertight case against key suspect Joseph Kuria Irung’u alias ‘Jowie’ who is expected to take plea on Monday.

Detectives were expected to collect DNA samples from his fiancé Jacque Maribe ahead of her appearance in court next week.