English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

MAIZE FARMERS RELIEF: Ministry of Agriculture releases payments after President’s order

MAIZE FARMERS RELIEF:

K24 Tv October 5, 2018
2,481 Less than a minute

Maize farmers are breathing a sigh of relief after the government began paying their pending arrears following  Thursday’s directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The first batch of 227 farmers from the North Rift region have already received 200 Million shillings in their accounts after the ministry of agriculture released  978Million shillings to pay farmers for maize delivered last year.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary who was in the President’s firing line says staff of the national cereals and produce board will be working through out the weekend to expedite payments to farmers whose claims have already been verified.

 

Show More

Related Articles

October 5, 2018
2,501

FLOTUS IN KENYA: U.S First Lady Melania Trump concludes two day visit to Kenya

October 5, 2018
2,506

MEDICAL NEGLIGENCE?: Patient forcefully discharged from Hospital

October 5, 2018
2,486

RAILA’S BACKTRACKS: ODM leader retracts statement on referendum push

October 5, 2018
2,510

NAILING MONICA’S KILLERS: Detectives say they have a water tight case against ‘Jowie’