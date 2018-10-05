MAIZE FARMERS RELIEF: Ministry of Agriculture releases payments after President’s order

Maize farmers are breathing a sigh of relief after the government began paying their pending arrears following Thursday’s directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The first batch of 227 farmers from the North Rift region have already received 200 Million shillings in their accounts after the ministry of agriculture released 978Million shillings to pay farmers for maize delivered last year.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary who was in the President’s firing line says staff of the national cereals and produce board will be working through out the weekend to expedite payments to farmers whose claims have already been verified.