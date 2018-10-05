Former Wajir governor protests successor’s appeal

Former Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi now wants appeal filed by his successor, Mohamed Abdi, against his election petition struck out.

Abdullahi claims the Supreme Court has no power to entertain the appeal and is seeking directions regarding the decision allowing Abdi to provide his academic credentials he never produced in the High Court and Court of Appeal.

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi lodged the two applications on behalf of the former Governor as the parties are required to exchange formal documents to pave way for the hearing of the appeal.

Abdi, who is represented by lawyer Tom Macharia, is aggrieved by the April 20 decision by the Appellate bench upholding his removal by High Court judge Alfred Mabeya on January 12 on grounds that he did not qualify to participate in the gubernatorial election.

The politician got a reprieve on Friday last week when the Supreme Court allowed him to provide additional documentary evidence in support of his appeal. Deputy Governor Ahmed Muhumed Abdi was also allowed to participate in the case.

Justices Philip Waki, Asike-Makhandia and Patrick Kiage ruled there was compelling evidence to justify Justice Mabeya’s findings that Abdi was not legally cleared to vie for the position of Governor as he did not satisfy the qualification criteria set out under Section 22(2) of the Elections Act. Further, Abdi had chosen not to give oral evidence to rebut the allegations.

Abdi had cried foul that his election victory had been overturned on flimsy grounds. Lawyers Kamau Karori and Mahat Somane, for the IEBC, had supported the politician on the basis that he had been validly cleared to participate in the election.

