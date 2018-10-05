High Court frees Rogo wife

The widow of slain Muslim cleric Aboud Rogo, Hania Sagar, who had been jailed for 10 years for alleged conspiracy to commit a terrorist attack has been freed by a Mombasa court.

High Court judge Dorah Chepkwony ruled that the appellant was wrongly convicted and quashed the jail term handed by a Shanzu magistrate court on February 16.

The judge said the evidence used to convict Hania by Principal magistrate Diana Mochache was not sufficient to sustain conviction and therefore the lower court erred in its judgement.

“The circumstantial evidence was weak and could not sustain a conviction. I therefore, set aside her sentence,” she ruled.

Justice Chepkwony said she did not find any link between the appellant and three female terrorists who were killed at Central Police Station while allegedly attempting to bomb the facility.

“The only link was that the appellant and the slain terrorists all registered their mobile phone numbers at the same time, this could have been a case of coincidence,” she added.

However, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) through State Counsel Ngina Mutua has applied for a stay of the judgement pending appeal.

The widow, together with Zamzam Abdi and sisters Luul Ali and Nasteho Ali, were charged with conspiracy to commit a terrorist attack, harbouring a terrorist and withholding information that could have prevented the attack at the Mombasa Central Police Station.

They were accused of aiding three women terrorists, Tasnim Farah, Ramla Hussein and Maimuna Abdirahman. to attack the Central Police Station in September 2016.