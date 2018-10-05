Six matatu associations form alliance to streamline sector

Six matatu welfare associations have formed a Public Transport Sector Alliance to create a unified stakeholders’ voice on matters of national interest affecting the sector.

“The alliance will not cripple individual organisation operation as it will be addressing in unison matters of national interest like the eight per cent VAT on fuel,” chairman Edwins Mukabana said.

He also called on PSVs saccos and companies to stop overcharging their customers.

“All crew and managers should stop overcharging commuters over and above the normal fares irrespective of prevailing conditions,” he said, adding that matatus should conspicuously display the Fare Charts in their vehicles for passenger information.

“All operators should ensure that fares as currently charged in PSVs are moderated and affordable,” he said.

Dickson Mbugua, who is also Matatu Welfare Association (MWA) chairman, said they are fighting for affordable, safe and reliable public transport sector.

“This unity of purpose is a way of collaborating with the government towards the professionalism, transformation, and modernisation of the public transport system,” he said, adding that he fully supports implementation of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

“We initially opposed its implementation because we had little information about how it will operate but after public participation and sensitisation, we welcome it,” he said.

Besides MWA, the others in the alliance are, Matatu Owners Association, Association of Bus Operators Kenya, Mt Kenya Matatu Owners, Matatu Transport Vehicle Association and Association of Matatu Operators.