Olweny blow as court strikes out petitions

Scholar Prof Ayiecho Olweny Friday suffered a huge blow in his bid to unseat perennial rival James Onyango K’Oyoo as Muhoroni MP after the Supreme Court struck out his petitions.

The Supreme Bench chaired by Chief Justice David Maraga, threw out two petitions filed by Prof Olweny challenging the dismissal of his earlier appeals by Appellate judges Erastus Githinji, William Ouko and Jamila Mohamed.

Olweny had argued that the Appellate Bench had infringed on his constitutional rights to a fair hearing.

“Consequently, we find that these appeals cannot be admitted pursuant to the provisions of Article 163 (4) (1) of the Constitution,” justices Maraga, Philomena Mwilu, Jacton Ojwang, Smokin Wanjala and Njoki Ndung’u said.

Prof Olweny suffered a similar fate on August 6, last year, when the Supreme Court dismissed his application for sanctions against K’Oyoo, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The court had ruled that a mere notice of appeal was not sufficient to trigger the court’s power to entertain Prof Olweny’s grievances after the Appellate Court had ruled in favour of ODM and its national elections board chair Judy Pareno.

