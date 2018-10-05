Graft, taxation cited as country’s biggest hindrance to growth

By Anthony Mwangi and Bonny Musangi

The biggest hindrance to doing business in Kenya remains corruption, tax rates and regulations, according to Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) chief executive Carole Kariuki.

Addressing this year’s Speaker’s Roundtable with private sector players at a Mombasa hotel, she said improving governance and controlling corruption to the bare minimum could increase income per capita in the country by 400 per cent.

“Key interventions to tackle economic crimes include, intensifying the war on corruption and other economic crimes, and strengthening law enforcement, prosecutorial and criminal justice action,” she said. The State should also enhance greater procurement transparency enabling better identification and mitigation of corruption risks, she added.

“Public, private dialogue should be strengthened for information targeted at those who pose greatest risk,” she said, adding that it is paramount to foster collaboration with other jurisdictions to combat graft and facilitate repatriation of stolen money.

Kariuki told the participants, who included Members of Parliament, to focus on formulating a legislative agenda that will enable a friendlier taxation regime and efficient revenue collection. It will also ensure that new taxes that may stifle the economy are not introduced and to explore innovative ideas to expand tax base, like giving tax amnesty.