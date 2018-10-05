Court allows senator to appeal poll win nullification

The Supreme Court Friday allowed Lamu Senator Anuar Loitiptip to file a supplementary record of Appeal challenging the nullification of his election by the Court of Appeal.

Chief Justice David Maraga, sitting with Justice Mohamed Ibrahim, said Loitiptip’s political rival, Albeity Hassan Abdalla, will not suffer any prejudice by the production of crucial material in the appeal.

“In any event, the documents sought to be allowed by way of the supplementary record of appeal are already in the possession of Hassan and he was privy to them from the Court of Appeal. It is not any new evidence being introduced,” they said.

Hassan unsuccessfully challenged the Senator’s election in the High Court and moved to the Court of Appeal. In a judgment delivered on July 12, the appellate bench allowed the appeal with the consequence that Loitiptip’s election was nullified and a fresh election ordered.

Aggrieved by that nullification by the Court of Appeal, Loitiptip filed an urgent application to suspend the decision pending the hearing and determination of the appeal. He subsequently, filed his appeal on July 24.

The stay application was granted by the court in a ruling delivered on August 1.