Go slow on referendum debate, MP urges Kenyans

By Mutuku Mwangangi

Makueni County Woman Representative Rose Museo has urged Kenyans to go slow on the referendum debate that has taken centre stage in the last few days.

Museo, who is one of the 14 members of the Building Bridges taskforce constituted by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Premier Raila Odinga to operationalise their reconciliation, urged Kenyans to accommodate divergent opinions to avoid setting the country into another political mood.

The MP said her team is mandated to, among other duties, outline policy and administrative proposals from across the country, and that the referendum question will be decided by Kenyans themselves. “If there will be a referendum, then it will come with tangible reasons, but let us not rush to either oppose or support it, but of much concern is that it should not erode benefits of devolution,” she said while speaking at Tawa, Makueni County during a water tanks distribution drive to women groups Friday.

Referendum debate was recently mooted by opposition chief Raila Odinga and has attracted concerns from all the political quarters.

“If Raila said there will be a referendum, maybe he has a reason for that, let’s be patient and tolerant,” she said.

At the same time, Museo urged residents to take advantage of the oncoming short rains to plant more trees.