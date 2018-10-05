Counties get more funds as Uhuru signs revenue law

By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Friday, at State House, Nairobi signed the Division of Revenue Amendment Act to increase conditional allocations to the County Governments for the 2018/19 financial year.

The amended law, which provides for the sharing of revenue raised nationally between the National and County governments, was presented to the President by Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka and the Leader of Majority in the Senate Kipchumba Murkomen.

The schedule of allocations indicates that the total shareable revenue stands at slightly over Sh1.688 trillion of which the National government is allocated Sh1.370 trillion.

The new statute allocates County governments Sh376.481 billion to facilitate the Leasing of Medical Equipment (MES) programme, improve services at Level-5 Hospitals, finance the construction of county headquarters and compensation for user fees foregone.

Under the increased allocations, County Government Equitable Share stands at Sh314 billion and the County Equalisation Fund at Sh4.7 billion.

The National government’s share under the increased allocations includes Sh4.3 billion earmarked as a special grant to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) for the Free Maternal Health Care which is supposed to be disbursed as reimbursement to county governments.

