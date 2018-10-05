Four perish, 10 injured in Thika road accident

By Mathew Ndung’u

Four people, among them two children, have perished in a grisly road accident on the Thika-Naivasha highway. The vehicle with 14 passengers is said to have been speeding when it landed in a ditch after a front tyre burst.

The passengers are believed to have been travelling from Nyahururu to Thika for a burial ceremony when the tragic incident happened.

Residents appealed for erection of safety bumps in the area to avert more deaths.

The other passengers, who escaped with injuries, were rushed to Igegania Level-4 hospital before four of them, who were in critical condition, were referred to Thika Level-5 hospital for urgent attention.

The wreckage was towed to Gatundu Police Station.

Area chief Simon Waweru Mungai urged drivers to be cautious on the busy highway.

“I urge motorists and especially those plying this highway to be extra cautious because many people have lost their lives here. Four have died today and we want an end to this,” he said.