Best thing outta France

Why this particular car?

I love European designed cars, but specifically, anything French. I have always loved the look of the 505, but I couldn’t get a clean example. The 505, like the 504, is famed for its reliability and if you got one at zero mileage, it’d easily have a lifespan of over 100 years. All that I came across were in bad condition, until I came across this one earlier this year. I got it in July, but since I wanted to take it to Concours d’Elegance, I combined forces with a few friends to get it ready. It is a beautiful car that is easy to maintain.

What to you love most about it?

First of all, this is a brisk car. I’ve only had it for a few months and in that time, I simply worked on it for the contest. Nevertheless, when I put it back together, I drove from Kampala to Nairobi in good time and without any breakdowns or mechanical issues. Secondly, it’s a comfortable car, refined and you don’t tire over long journeys. Finally, it turns heads wherever it goes. It may have something to do with the fact it’s purple, my favourite colour, but I love when people appreciate it. It was originally white, but I thought that was a bit boring for such a car.

Are there any downsides?

Not any in regard to its reliability or performance. The main problem is getting parts. It is difficult to get them in Kampala, so I import mostly from Nairobi if I’m lucky. If unlucky I have to import from Turkey or Dubai. It’s a bit complicated, but since it’s my passion, I don’t really mind.