Party made in Eldoret

One of the most trending artistes in Kenya and the region, Naiboi, together with Milele FM, shut down Eldoret town last weekend with a lit party held at Club Timba. The party was part of the station’s ‘Western Takeover’ tour, whose theme was ‘Zima kelele washa Milele’.

Apart from enjoying a thrilling performance by the 2 in 1 hitmaker, the mammoth crowd of fans got a rare chance to interact with a host of Milele FM presenters including Jalang’o, Alex Mwakideu, Francis Luchivya, Dee 001 and Titi Nagwala. From the wheels of steel, DJ Ten kept the energetic fans on their feet throughout the night with some galvanising music mixes.