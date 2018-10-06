Celebrities’ funds appeal for hospitalised Kenyan actor

Celebrated actor, Kone Nouhoum, was involved in an accident in Naivasha last weekend, which saw him hospitalised at Nairobi Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.News about Kone, who acts as Reagan in popular TV drama, Selina, was first posted on social media by fellow actor Pascal Tokodi, who asked well wishers to support Kone.

“Thank you for all the encouraging messages I’ve been getting for Kone, he is still fighting and he needs our support. Every day the bill gets higher and higher and we’re appealing to anyone willing to help to send any amount you can to Paybill 974569, account number Kone Nouhoum,” Pascal wrote on his Instagram page.

Kone has also starred in web and TV series This Is Life, New Beginnings and Mali.