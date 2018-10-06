Dola convicted of manslaughter in journalist’s death

The High Court Friday found former journalist Moses Dola guilty of manslaughter in the death of his wife Wambui Kabiru.

Justice Roselyn Korir substituted the charge of murder to that of manslaughter, saying the element of malice had not been proved beyond reasonable doubt. The judge ordered the cancellation of Dola’s bond terms.

The crime was committed on May 1, 2011 at the couple’s house in Nairobi’s Umoja Estate after a quarrel over domestic issues.

The body of Wambui, who was also a journalist, was discovered hours after her death in the family’s bedroom by their househelp. Dola (pictured) went missing after the incident and only resurfaced three days later when he surrendered himself to police.

The judge said events show the couple was under pressure and could not have fought over a simple issue such as loud music.

“What is clear to the court is that there may have been a fight and it is clear the accused was the aggressor and that he was the stronger party. That alone, however, cannot be sufficient to show that he had intention to kill,” said Justice Korir , adding that the evidence shows a relationship that was bad initially, but was progressively deteriorating.

The judge also said Dola may have pushed Wambui against the wall, which proved fatal, but his conduct after the incident of seeking out his brother-in-law can be interpreted in many ways. She, however, noted that where there were two possibilities, the benefit of the doubt should go to the accused person.

“Clearly according to the testimony of his brother-in-law, the accused was disturbed and resorted to drinking alcohol early in the morning and he turned himself to the police.

In his mitigation, Dola said he never intended to kill his wife and that he was sorry. “I can only pray that as some point we will be reconciled with my in-laws. My brother-in-law was my best friend. My heart goes out to the family. It was not my intention to cause death,” he said.

The matter will be mentioned on October 26. -BERNICE MBUGUA