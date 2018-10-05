Raila cancels Kuria rally over chaos

Opposition chief Raila Odinga was Friday forced to cancel a planned rally at Kehancha Cereals Grounds in Kuria West following clashes between rowdy supporters of Ochilo Ayacko (ODM) and Eddy Oketch (FPK).

Trouble began when rowdy youth, alleged to have been on a local businessman’s payroll, stormed the venue as people were gathering to await Raila’s arrival. The anti-Ayacko slogans chanting youth claimed the area is a stronghold of Oketch.

Four people were injured in the ensuing fracas as police fired in the air to disperse the youth. Leaders at the venue blamed local MP Mathias Robi, who has thrown his weight behind Oketch, for inciting the youth.

“Hired goons, led by Mnati, to disrupt ODM rally. We call upon the police to arrest people behind this,” said a local political activist allied to ODM.

And on Thursday, goons believed to be allied to Oketch also clashed with Ayacko supporters at Mabera town, moments before Raila and his team landed.

A photo-journalist was injured in the chaos and is recuperating at Isebania sub-county hospital. Ayacko and Oketch are the front runners in the race for Migori Senate seat and are battling for the critical Kuria votes.

-KIMATHI MUTEGI