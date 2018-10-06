Melania visits park, children’s home in Nairobi trip

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta Friday hosted her US counterpart Melania Trump at State House, Nairobi where they held closed-door talks over shared interests.

Their talks focused on matters of health, especially the welfare of mothers and children, and conservation.

Margaret is the patron of Beyond Zero, which seeks to promote maternal health, while Melania is the founder and promoter of the “Be Best”, an initiative aimed at improving children’s welfare.

Margaret showed her visitor visual presentations and artistic impressions of the proposed Sh2 billion Beyond Zero model referral hospital that she plans to implement.

She also gave Melania a copy of Beyond Zero’s strategic framework for 2018-2022 which she launched earlier in the year.

Melania arrived in Nairobi on Thursday night as part of her solo trip to Africa to promote health and education. She leaves Saturday morning for Egypt.

The two First Ladies later visited the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s elephant nursery in Nairobi National Park, where Melania fed a baby jumbo with milk.

Donning a brown pair of trousers, white blouse and boots, Melania almost lost her footing when a baby elephant nudged her, but a security agent held her.

Angela Sheldrick, the Executive Director of the Trust established in 1977, narrated to the First Ladies moving stories of how the orphaned baby elephants were rescued and brought to the orphanage.

Margaret commended the trust for its efforts in rescuing baby elephants and for giving them such loving care. She also briefed Melania on the “Hands Off Our Elephants” initiative, a broad-based wildlife conservation campaign that seeks to curb poaching in Kenya.

Later, the two First Ladies proceeded to the Kenya National Theatre where they were treated to 45 minutes of cultural performances staged by Sarakasi group, a Nairobi-based dancing and acrobatic group.

Melania’s tight schedule also included a visit to The Nest Children’s Home in Gigiri, Nairobi, where she sashayed to the beat of Kenyan music as she was welcomed to the orphanage. -PSCU