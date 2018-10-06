Sports
How Ronaldo could lose Sh132b sponsorship empire if dropped by firms over rape allegations
Cristiano Ronaldo is the footballer with the midas touch and his sporting prowess, star appeal and model looks have already netted him a Sh4.6 billion (£350m) fortune.
Now one of the star’s biggest backers says it is “closely monitoring” claims he raped a former model in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.
They are unproven claims the star vehemently denies but they have cast a huge shadow over the on and off-pitch career of the world’s most marketable footballer.
EA Sports use Ronaldo as the face of their huge Fifa gaming franchise – with this year’s latest edition featuring the Juve ace on the cover.
But with police in America launching a criminal investigation into the former Real Madrid striker, the gaming giant says it is keeping close tabs on the claims.
An EA spokesperson told The Sun Online: “We have seen the concerning report that details allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo. “We are closely monitoring the situation, as we expect cover athletes and ambassadors to conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with EA’s values.”
His other current mega endorsement deals include long-term multimillion pound contracts with Nike, nutrition giant Herbalife, Tag Heuer and luggage firm American Tourister.
The 33-year-old was the highest-paid athlete in the world for the second straight year in 2017 pocketing £70m – including £25m in mega licensing deals.
Big name sponsors clearly recognise the value Ronaldo brings to the table which is why Nike signed him up for a lifetime deal at the end of 2016 reportedly worth $1billion (£760m).