INDONESIA DISASTER AFTERMATH: 1,558 people killed following massive earthquake and tsunami last week

K24 Tv October 5, 2018
Relief and rescue operations continue in Indonesia after a massive earthquake and Tsunami, as time runs out to find survivors one week after the dual disasters struck Sulawesi island.

According to Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management this morning, the death toll has so far risen to 1,558 people.

More than 70,000 homes were destroyed or damaged by the magnitude 7.5 quake that struck on September 28th, launching waves of up to six meters high.

