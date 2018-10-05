English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
POLICEMAN SENTENCED: Sentence reduced to manslaughter for Officer charged with killing in Lamu
A police officer in Lamu who was charged with killing a girl in Mpeketoni in 2015, has had his conviction lessened to manslaughter after the court ruled that he was not guilty of murder as charged, as he had no intention of killing Margaret Njeri. However, Justice Korir cancelled the bond for the accused and ordered him to be remanded at the Malindi GK prison awaiting delivery of his judgment.