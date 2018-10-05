English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
PEACE MISSION: Young Muslims urged to focus on true teachings of Islam
Young muslims have been encouraged to concentrate on the ideal teachings of the religion and shun religious leaders keen on preaching destructive ideologies.
Al – azhar, an international peace mission group closely associated with peace teachings in different parts of the world, is in the country to enlighten youth against radicalisation.
The mission admitted there has been a mushrooming of fake preachers who are interested in radicalising the youth.