STUDENTS WATER WOES: Ingangara Sec. Sch. students protest lack of water

Students from Ingangara Secondary school in Maara sub-county, of Tharaka Nithi have decried a persistent water shortage that has affected them over a period of time, affecting their studies as they spend most of their time going to the river to fetch water. The disillusioned students expressed concern that the water supplied from the community local supply comes for only 30 minutes twice a week, which can not meet the needs of the student population and are now calling on the government to come to their aid and address the issue.