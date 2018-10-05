English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
MELANIA IN KENYA: FLOTUS in Kenya for a two day visit
The United States first lady Melania Trump who jetted into the country on Thursday night visited the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on Friday and is expected to hold talks with first lady Margaret Kenyatta at state house Nairobi before heading to the National Theatre where she will be treated to creative cultural performances.
She came for a tour in Africa which began with her visiting Ghana before proceeding to Malawi. She will conclude her tour by visiting Egypt.