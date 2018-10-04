MURANG’A WATER WARS: Governor Sonko tells off Wa Iria over revenue share demands

The stand-off over the Ndakaini dam water supply intensified Thursday with Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko telling off his Murang’a counterpart Mwangi Wa Iria over his demands for a 25% share of revenues generated from the resource.

Speaking at the ASK Nairobi showground, Sonko accused his counterpart of politicising the matter insisting water was a national resource saying the Nairobi county government legally owns the Ndakaini dam.

He spoke as day after water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui issued a similar warning to Murang’a leaders.