English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

MURANG’A WATER WARS: Governor Sonko tells off Wa Iria over revenue share demands

MURANG’A WATER WARS

K24 Tv October 4, 2018
2,499 Less than a minute
Governor Mike Sonko. PHOTO/Courtesy

The stand-off over the Ndakaini dam water supply intensified Thursday with Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko telling off his  Murang’a counterpart Mwangi Wa Iria over his demands for a 25% share of revenues generated from the resource.

Speaking at the ASK Nairobi showground, Sonko accused his counterpart of  politicising  the matter insisting water was a national resource saying the Nairobi county government legally owns the Ndakaini dam.

He spoke as day after water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui issued a similar warning  to Murang’a leaders.

 

Show More

Related Articles

October 4, 2018
2,508

UNSUNG HEROES: Wahome is a self trained diver who rescues drowning victims

October 4, 2018
2,594

PROBING MONICA’S DEATH: DNA samples link key suspect to slain woman’s murder

October 4, 2018
2,510

MAIZE FARMERS RELIEF: President Kenyatta orders NCPB to clear dues immediately

October 4, 2018
2,746

MIGORI BY-ELECTION : 27 year old FPK candidate Eddy Oketch giving ODM the jitters