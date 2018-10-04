PROBING MONICA’S DEATH: DNA samples link key suspect to slain woman’s murder

DNA samples collected from the slain businesswoman Monica Kimani’s body and her apartment along Dennis Pritt road have indicated that the main suspect, Joseph Kuria Irung’u alias Jowie was a the scene of the crime.

Detectives are meanwhile said to be mulling on whether to summon two Nairobi based politicians for questioning—–after phone records revealed they contacted by ‘Jowie’ after allegedly committing the murder.

Two friends of the suspect are also expected to be questioned by the police.