MAIZE FARMERS RELIEF: President Kenyatta orders NCPB to clear dues immediately

MAIZE FARMERS RELIEF

October 4, 2018
President Uhuru Kenyatta has  ordered the ministry of agriculture to immediately pay maize farmers their dues and warned of dire consequences against officials of the national cereals and produce board- NCPB whom he accused of diverting the monies to pay third parties.

The president who spoke at  the official opening of this year’s Nairobi International Trade Fair, accused the NCPB of selectively paying traders and middle men leaving out genuine farmers.  

 

