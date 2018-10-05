‘Malkia Strikers’ crush out of FIVB World Cup with lose

Kenya women volleyball team ‘Malkia Strikers’ crushed out of the FIVB Women’s World Championship after falling to Dominican Republic 3-0 ( 25-5, 25-7, 25-15) in their final group stage match played in Hamamatsu Arena, Japan.

Japheth Munala charges needed two wins in a group that had Serbia, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Kazakhstan and yesterday’s opponent and could only manage a win against Kazakhstan.

Kenya’s win was their first ever in the World Championship and the second for any African country ay the same stage. Cameroon had registered their first win in their tournament opener to become the first African country to win a match in the World Championship.

During yesterday’s match, Dominican Republic came into the contest with a 2-2 record, while Kenya entered with a 1-3 mark and needing a second win to enter the second round.

The Dominicans dominated in all aspects of the game, exhibiting their skills on attack, service and block. The Kenyan defence had trouble dealing with the power of the Dominicans struggled with reception throughout the match.

The Dominicans jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the opening set, scoring quickly on attack and being very proficient on service. With the score 11-5, the Dominicans ran off eight straight points to taking a commanding 19-5 advantage. A spike by Brayelin Martinez made it 21-5. Galia Gonzalez gave the Dominican Republic the set at 25-5 with a spike from the wing.

The second set was a repeat of the first, as the Dominican Republic jumped to a 6-0 lead. Kenya finally got on the board on a spike by Sharon Chepchumba. Leading 9-2, the Dominican Republic went on a seven-point run to lead 16-2 at the second Technical Time Out (TTO). The Kenyans had no answer for the Dominican attack and fell farther behind lossing the set 25-7.