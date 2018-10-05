New faces earn call-ups as team named for Ethiopia Nations’ Cup qualifier in Nairobi

Thika United offensive midfielder Sosthenes Idah and Brian Bwire of Kariobangi Sharks are among the surprise inclusions in the Harambee Stars squad that is set to face Ethiopia in a two-legged Africa Cup of Nations qualifier next week. However, the two players will be reserves as coach Sebastian Migne opted for youth and experience ahead of the first leg match in Bahir Dar on October 10. The squad largely comprises players who took part in Kenya’s back-to-back 1-0 wins over Ghana and Malawi last month..

Captain Victor Wanyama of Tottenham Hotspur, South-Africa-based Brian Mandela and Paul Were have also been called up.

Stars trained for the first time on Wednesday ahead of the match and will have non-residential training due to what Football Kenya Federation (FKF) said was lack of funds.

So broke is FKF that the local football governing body has sought assistance from the government to cater for the air tickets of the team to facilitate its departure for Addis Ababa.

Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia said the sports ministry is working round the clock to ensure that the air tickets are availed in the soonest time possible.