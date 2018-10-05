Tuyisenge heartbeat away from winning SPL Golden Boot

Gor Mahia’s Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge is a heartbeat away from bagging the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) Golden Boot Award after accounting for a goal as K’Ogalo convincingly beat Zoo Kericho 4-1 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos yesterday.

Tuyisenge’s strike now brings his goal tally to 15 thus putting him at par with Kariobangi Sharks’ Eric Kapaito and former Nzoia Sugar striker Elvis Rupia who has since joined Power Dynamos of Zambia

Goals from former Sofapaka defender Wesley Onguso, Tuyisenge, Wellington Ochieng and Bernard Ondiek propelled their champions to their 23rd win of the season with 2017 SPL Most Valuable Player (MVP) Michael Madoya reducing the arrears for Zoo.

Madoya who had a great game yesterday has wasted 14 scoring chances and is steadily in contention for the Golden Boot.

The diminutive midfielder came short of netting his 15th goal of the season after he squandered a penalty in the 85th minute following an infringement inside the box.

Meanwhile, Gor have confirmed two new players who will be part of the team next year.

The club’s chief executive officer Lordvick Aduda said the acquisition of Ugandan Shafik Batambuze and Kenneth Muguna will come in handy during the team’s SPL title defence as well as participation in the Africa Champions League.

“We are looking at strengthening the squad in preparation for next year’s Caf matches as well as other competitions and the acquisition of Batambuze and Muguna could not have come at an opportune time,” said Aduda.

He added” “In relation to that, we have agreed on terms with the two players and they will be part of the team next season,”

Batambuze, who previously played for Tusker before moving to Singida of Tanzania, will replace Godfrey Walusimbi at the left back. The player has penned a two-year deal at the green army.