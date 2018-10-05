‘We weren’t good enough,’ says coach Klopp after Napoli bury Liverpool in Champions’ league

London, Thursday

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his side could only blame themselves after last year’s Champions League runners-up were overrun by Napoli before Lorenzo Insigne’s late winner gave the Italians a 1-0 win to go top of Group C on Wednesday.

“We were not good enough and if you are not good enough, you’ll lose and that happened to us tonight. That’s it,” said Klopp.

“Napoli made a really good game, we didn’t, and that’s why they deserve the three points.”

Lorenzo Insigne scored after 90 minutes in a game Napoli dominated from the start with substitute Dries Mertens also rattling the crossbar.

The hosts had the better chances throughout as Insigne, Jose Callejon, Fabian Ruiz and Arkadiusz Milik all threatened under-pressure Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis — who hired three-time Champions League winning coach Carlo Ancelotti this season in place of Maurizio Sarri — hailed the success at their Stadio San Paolo.

“Big win against a great team! Ancelotti worthy of his fame,” wrote De Laurentiis on Twitter. Last season Napoli’s style of football under Sarri impressed against Manchester City but the team lost 4-2 at home before exiting the competition in the group stage.

Insigne’s winner ensures they are top of Group C with four points, one more than Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

“I think we timed it well,” said former Chelsea and Real Madrid coach Ancelotti.

“If Mertens had scored a few minutes earlier, it would’ve been more time suffering.

“We interpreted the game well. We had an extra central defender and were able to build the game from the back. There was a perfect balance.”

Napoli needed a win on Wednesday after their opening match ended 0-0 at Red Star Belgrade.

Liverpool, meanwhile, played as if they would settle for a point after they beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2.

The Reds’ strike force of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were a shadow of the trio who terrorised Europe last season, with Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina not called upon for a single save.-AFP